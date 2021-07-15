Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $72,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.