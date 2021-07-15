DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 82.9% in June

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 4,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,312. DLH has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $131.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in DLH by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DLH by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DLH by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DLH by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

