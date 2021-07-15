DMM: Governance Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $346,911.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00050765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.33 or 0.00851706 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.