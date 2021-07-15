Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 307.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $1,437,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.