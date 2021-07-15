Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $891,936.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $891,936.00.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

