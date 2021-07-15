Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1,919.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Dover by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.73.

Shares of DOV opened at $155.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $155.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

