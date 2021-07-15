DPRating (RATING) Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, DPRating has traded 120.6% higher against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $148,898.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.00855632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

