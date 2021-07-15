DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $64.39 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

