Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

DRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of DRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.16. 2,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $50.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

