Duston Williams Sells 15,067 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 15,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $562,752.45.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

