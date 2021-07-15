Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. 4,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 341,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Specifically, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $236,672.00. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $557,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,200 shares of company stock worth $1,097,172. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The firm has a market cap of $819.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

