EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $60,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 94,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $173.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.99.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

