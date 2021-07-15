EasyFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.20 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00007919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.80 or 0.00853078 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

