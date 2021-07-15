Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 220.1% from the June 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,786,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,066,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,883,000 after acquiring an additional 94,604 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,380,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 81,157 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 152,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 110.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 543,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. 431,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,365. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

