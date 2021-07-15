Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

