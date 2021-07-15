Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 187.9% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 187.9% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETO. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $2,008,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 76.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 73,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $390,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE ETO opened at $29.98 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.