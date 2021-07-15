eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,785,114 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $109,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

