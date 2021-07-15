ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.68

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.68 and last traded at C$9.67, with a volume of 132816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -95.25.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.56%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

