ECOSC (ECU) Price Hits $0.0020

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, ECOSC has traded 80% lower against the U.S. dollar. ECOSC has a market capitalization of $1,722.61 and approximately $2,872.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOSC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOSC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOSC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOSC using one of the exchanges listed above.

