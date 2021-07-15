Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus increased their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

