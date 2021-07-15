Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,079 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 102,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,800,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,612 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEM opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

