Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,460 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 103,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,848,000 after buying an additional 205,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $102.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.