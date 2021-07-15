Edwin J. Hill Sells 23,362 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $3,158,542.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edwin J. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75.

NYSE:KMX opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CarMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

