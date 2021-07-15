eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of EGAN opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eGain by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 79,104 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 324,497 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

