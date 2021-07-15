El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. "

LOCO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of LOCO opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $676.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

