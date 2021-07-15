Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $69,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

NYSE ELAN opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

