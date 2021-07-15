Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Truist

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.04.

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.12 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,522 shares of company stock worth $16,358,650. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

