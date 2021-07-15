Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $168.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EA. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.20. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,650 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

