EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $7.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $122.04 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.68.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

