Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Up 705.3% in June

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 705.3% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of EGMCF remained flat at $$0.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. Emgold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
About Emgold Mining
