Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Up 705.3% in June

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 705.3% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of EGMCF remained flat at $$0.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. Emgold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

About Emgold Mining

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold and base metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah, Nevada, the United States.

