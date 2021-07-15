Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $13.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 495.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 153,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

