ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

ENGGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

