Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Down 89.4% in June

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $$24.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52. Endesa has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $29.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELEZF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $24.10 target price on shares of Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

