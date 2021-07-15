Endurant Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,163,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,000. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.0% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.76% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 210,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 239,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.59. 18,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,276. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.