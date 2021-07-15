Endurant Capital Management LP Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Endurant Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162,466 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after buying an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,988,000 after buying an additional 3,500,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 5,092,210 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,845,329 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 656,917 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $578.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADAP. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.