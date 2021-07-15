Endurant Capital Management LP Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.42. 4,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.98. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.