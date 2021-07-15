Endurant Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 611,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

SEEL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEEL shares. Roth Capital lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.