Enel SpA Announces Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4349 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th.

ENLAY stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Enel has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

Get Enel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.