Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $150.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. On average, analysts predict that Energous will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 20,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $56,709.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,761.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $62,032.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,948 shares of company stock worth $304,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Energous by 1,046.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 392,288 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Energous by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

