Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.68.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$8.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -3.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,330,089.36. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.