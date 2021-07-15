EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

NYSE EOG opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.19. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

