EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 326.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

NYSE SRE opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

