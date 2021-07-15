EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Boeing by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,565,000 after purchasing an additional 286,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.43.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $223.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.