EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 119,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.