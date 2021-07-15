EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,639 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $263.73. 15,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,112. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

