Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.29.

EQ stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,558.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

