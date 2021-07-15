Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

NYSE:FRC opened at $197.13 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $202.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

