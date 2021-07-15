Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,846,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 37,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

