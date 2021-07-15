Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EQC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. 742,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,692. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 388.06 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

