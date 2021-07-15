Etherparty Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. Etherparty has a market cap of $831,116.76 and approximately $83,686.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00856376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

